How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, MSG+, and MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York and New Jersey, the game is streaming on MSG and MSG+, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. It isn’t available to stream on Comcast, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and New York, you can stream New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Islanders host the Devils after overtime win

New Jersey Devils (14-17-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (10-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the New Jersey Devils after the Islanders knocked off Edmonton 3-2 in overtime.

The Islanders are 5-9-2 against conference opponents. New York is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging just 3.6 assists per game. Mathew Barzal leads them with 15 total assists.

The Devils are 6-5-2 against Metropolitan teams. New Jersey ranks 21st in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 11, New York won 4-2. Oliver Wahlstrom recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 10 goals, adding three assists and totaling 13 points. Anders Lee has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jesper Bratt has 32 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has 13 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).

Devils: Akira Schmid: out (covid-19 protocol), Nathan Bastian: out (covid-19), Damon Severson: out (covid-19), Jesper Bratt: out (covid-19), Janne Kuokkanen: out (covid-19), Pavel Zacha: out (health and safety protocols), Yegor Sharangovich: out (health and safety protocols), Andreas Johnsson: out (health protocols).