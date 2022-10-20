How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York, New Jersey, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with Hulu Live TV and Hulu.

Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

If you live outside of New Jersey and Philadelphia, you can also stream New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils, and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Islanders host the Devils after Wahlstrom's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (1-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils after Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and went 15-9-2 in Metropolitan Division games last season. The Islanders scored 230 goals while giving up 231 for a -1 goal differential last season.

New Jersey went 9-14-3 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 27-46-9 record overall last season. The Devils had a 15.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 225 chances.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (upper body).

Devils: Nico Hischier: out (hamstring), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).