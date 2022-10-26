 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on October 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers

In New York and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Islanders

New York Rangers (3-2-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-4-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -112, Rangers -108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the New York Islanders.

The Islanders went 37-35-10 overall and 15-9-2 against Metropolitan Division opponents last season. The Islanders scored 2.8 goals per game last season while allowing 2.8 per game.

The Rangers went 52-24-6 overall and 24-13-3 against Metropolitan Division opponents last season. The Rangers scored 55 power-play goals last season on 218 chances for a 25.2% success rate.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (upper body).

Rangers: Filip Chytil: out (concussion).

