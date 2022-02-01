How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: MSG+

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Ottawa Senators (14-21-4, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (15-16-6, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -277, Senators +224; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Ottawa after the Senators beat Edmonton 3-2 in overtime.

The Islanders are 9-11-2 against conference opponents. New York averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Senators are 8-10-3 in conference play. Ottawa averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, New York won 5-3. Anders Lee recorded two goals for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 27 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 18 assists. Brock Nelson has 8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Tkachuk leads the Senators with a plus-five in 36 games this season. Tyler Ennis has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Senators: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).

Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).