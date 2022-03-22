How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: MSG+

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York faces Ottawa, aims for 5th straight home win

Ottawa Senators (22-35-5, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (26-25-9, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Ottawa aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Islanders are 13-13-4 in conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.4 shots per game.

The Senators are 13-19-4 in conference games. Ottawa is 28th in the Eastern Conference with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 1, New York won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 28 assists and has 40 points this season. Anders Lee has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Artem Zub leads the Senators with a plus-three in 62 games this season. Josh Norris has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck), Thomas Chabot: out for season (hand).