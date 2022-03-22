 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG+≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York faces Ottawa, aims for 5th straight home win

Ottawa Senators (22-35-5, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (26-25-9, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Ottawa aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Islanders are 13-13-4 in conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.4 shots per game.

The Senators are 13-19-4 in conference games. Ottawa is 28th in the Eastern Conference with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 1, New York won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 28 assists and has 40 points this season. Anders Lee has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Artem Zub leads the Senators with a plus-three in 62 games this season. Josh Norris has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck), Thomas Chabot: out for season (hand).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.