 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Philadelphia, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
MSG Sportsnet≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York aims to keep win streak going, hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -211, Flyers +176; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

New York is 11-6-0 overall with a 5-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Islanders have gone 2-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Philadelphia has a 1-2-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 7-6-3 record overall. The Flyers have allowed 48 goals while scoring 41 for a -7 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Flyers won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has nine goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has six goals and 14 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Kyle Palmieri: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Scott Laughton: out (upper-body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.