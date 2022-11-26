How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Philadelphia, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York aims to keep win streak going, hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -211, Flyers +176; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

New York is 11-6-0 overall with a 5-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Islanders have gone 2-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Philadelphia has a 1-2-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 7-6-3 record overall. The Flyers have allowed 48 goals while scoring 41 for a -7 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Flyers won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has nine goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has six goals and 14 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Kyle Palmieri: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Scott Laughton: out (upper-body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).