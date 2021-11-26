How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Pittsburgh, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York hosts Pittsburgh, aims to break home losing streak

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (9-6-4, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (5-9-2, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +125, Penguins -152

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Pittsburgh looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Islanders are 0-3-1 against division opponents. New York is last in the Eastern Conference averaging only 2.8 assists per game. Kyle Palmieri leads the team with six total assists.

The Penguins are 1-2-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Kris Letang with 0.7.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has 11 total points for the Islanders, nine goals and two assists. Anders Lee has three goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Letang leads the Penguins with 10 total assists and has 11 points. Jake Guentzel has six goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Noah Dobson: day to day (lower body), Brock Nelson: out (lower body), Josh Bailey: day to day (health protocols).

Penguins: None listed.