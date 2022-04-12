How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Pittsburgh visits New York after overtime victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (33-29-9, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Pittsburgh after the Penguins knocked off Nashville 3-2 in overtime.

The Islanders are 12-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.9 shots per game.

The Penguins are 12-8-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Kris Letang with 0.8.

Pittsburgh beat New York 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 52 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 19 assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Letang leads the Penguins with 55 total assists and has 62 points. Sidney Crosby has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ilya Sorokin: day to day (upper body), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

Penguins: Radim Zohorna: day to day (illness).