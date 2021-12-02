How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and San Francisco, you can stream New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York hosts San Jose on 4-game home slide

By The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks (12-9-1, second in the Pacific) vs. New York Islanders (5-10-2, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -114, Sharks -106

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on San Jose looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Islanders are 0-4-0 at home. New York is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 2.6 assists per game. Kyle Palmieri leads them with six total assists.

The Sharks are 7-5-0 on the road. San Jose averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jake Middleton leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 11 points, scoring nine goals and registering two assists. Palmieri has 4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Timo Meier has 22 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 11 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has two goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-8-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Brock Nelson: out (lower body), Josh Bailey: day to day (health protocols).

Sharks: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (personal).