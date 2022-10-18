How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and San Francisco, you can stream New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

San Jose Sharks (0-4-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (1-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks enter the matchup with the New York Islanders as losers of four in a row.

New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games last season. The Islanders committed 3.5 penalties per game and served 8.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and a 14-19-8 record in road games last season. The Sharks averaged 2.6 goals on 29.3 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).