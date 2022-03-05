How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York hosts St. Louis in non-conference showdown

St. Louis Blues (32-15-6, second in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (20-23-8, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on St. Louis in a non-conference matchup.

The Islanders are 10-11-4 at home. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.3 shots per game.

The Blues are 13-9-4 in road games. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 11.6% and averaging 3.6 goals on 30.9 shots per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-14 in 47 games this season. Mathew Barzal has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 34 total assists and has 41 points. Brayden Schenn has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Zdeno Chara: day to day (undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).