How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and St. Louis, you can stream New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Blues bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

St. Louis Blues (11-14-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (16-10-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -165, Blues +141; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into the matchup against the New York Islanders after losing four straight games.

New York is 16-10-0 overall and 9-4-0 at home. The Islanders are 6-2-0 in games decided by a single goal.

St. Louis is 11-14-0 overall and 6-8-0 in road games. The Blues have conceded 96 goals while scoring 72 for a -24 scoring differential.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has scored three goals with 24 assists for the Islanders. Ryan Pulock has six assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper-body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).