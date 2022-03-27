How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In New York, Tampa, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York plays Tampa Bay, seeks 7th straight home win

Tampa Bay Lightning (40-18-6, third in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (28-26-9, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +129, Lightning -152; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Tampa Bay trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Islanders are 15-14-4 in Eastern Conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.2 shots per game.

The Lightning are 12-6-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 15, Tampa Bay won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 30 goals, adding 15 assists and totaling 45 points. Anthony Beauvillier has nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 69 points, scoring 29 goals and collecting 40 assists. Victor Hedman has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).