How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MSG2+.

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG2+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Tampa, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Stamkos and Tampa Bay take on New York

Tampa Bay Lightning (50-23-8, third in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (37-34-10, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +163, Lightning -195; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos leads Tampa Bay into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks eighth in the NHL with 103 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 64 assists.

The Islanders are 24-20-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The Lightning are 28-16-5 in conference matchups. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 0.9.

In their last meeting on March 27, Tampa Bay won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 43 assists and has 58 points this season. Noah Dobson has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Stamkos leads the Lightning with 39 goals and has 103 points. Kucherov has 22 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Zdeno Chara: day to day (illness), Ryan Pulock: day to day (covid-19), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Brock Nelson: day to day (illness), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder), Anthony Beauvillier: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: None listed.