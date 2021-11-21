 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York hosts Toronto after Nelson's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (5-7-2, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -101, Maple Leafs -118; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-2 loss to the Flames.

The Islanders are 1-5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 11.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 8-4-1 in conference play. Toronto averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Michael Bunting leads them averaging 0.4.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palmieri leads the Islanders with six assists and has 7 points this season. Nelson has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 16 points, scoring eight goals and adding eight assists. Auston Matthews has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .950 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Josh Bailey: day to day (health protocols).

Maple Leafs: None listed.

