How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG2+

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Islanders host the Maple Leafs after shutout win

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (14-13-6, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +143, Maple Leafs -170; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit New York after the Islanders shut out Arizona 4-0. Ilya Sorokin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 17 saves.

The Islanders are 8-10-2 in conference games. New York averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 7-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic. Toronto is seventh in the league averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Morgan Rielly with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Toronto won 3-0. Mitch Marner scored two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 13 goals and has 17 points. Josh Bailey has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 25 goals and has 41 points. William Nylander has 11 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).

Maple Leafs: Justin Holl: out (covid-19 protocol), Jake Muzzin: day to day (concussion), Ondrej Kase: out (covid-19 protocol).