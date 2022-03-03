 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG+≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Vancouver takes on New York for non-conference showdown

Vancouver Canucks (26-23-6, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New York Islanders (20-22-8, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -134, Canucks +110

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Vancouver hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

The Islanders are 10-10-4 at home. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.3 shots per game.

The Canucks are 14-13-3 in road games. Vancouver averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 9, New York won 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 19 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 28 points. Zach Parise has 9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

J.T. Miller has 60 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 40 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Zdeno Chara: day to day (undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: day to day (lower-body).

Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).

