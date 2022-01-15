How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Capitals face the Islanders on 4-game losing streak

Washington Capitals (20-8-9, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (11-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its four-game skid with a victory over New York.

The Islanders are 6-9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is the last-ranked team in the league averaging only 3.7 assists per game. Mathew Barzal leads them with 15 total assists.

The Capitals are 13-5-4 in Eastern Conference play. Washington has scored 123 goals and ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 24.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 10 goals and has 13 points. Anders Lee has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-19 in 35 games this season. Ovechkin has 9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).

Capitals: Dmitry Orlov: out (health protocols), Carl Hagelin: out (health protocols).