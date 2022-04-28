How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Islanders face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Washington, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York faces Washington on 3-game home slide

Washington Capitals (44-24-12, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (36-34-10, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Washington looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Islanders are 14-9-2 against division opponents. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.8 shots per game.

The Capitals are 16-7-1 in division matchups. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.4 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 58 points, scoring 36 goals and adding 22 assists. Josh Bailey has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 50 goals and has 90 points. John Carlson has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Zdeno Chara: out (illness), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Brock Nelson: out (illness), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder), Anthony Beauvillier: out (upper body).

Capitals: Alex Ovechkin: out (upper-body).