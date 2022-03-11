How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: MSG+

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New York hosts Winnipeg after Lee's 3-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-22-10, sixth in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (22-24-8, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -125, Jets +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit New York after Anders Lee scored three goals in the Islanders’ 6-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The Islanders are 12-12-4 at home. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.3 shots per game.

The Jets are 11-11-8 on the road. Winnipeg is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 35.

In their last meeting on Nov. 6, New York won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 37 total points for the Islanders, 12 goals and 25 assists. Noah Dobson has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Connor leads the Jets with 35 goals and has 65 points. Paul Stastny has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Mathew Barzal: day to day (lower-body).

Jets: None listed.