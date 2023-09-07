 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Jets Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets!! The 2023 New York Jets season kicks off with a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. Aaron Rodgers’ new team will also play on CBS, Fox, NBC, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video this year, so they’ll be flying high on lots of different services this year. The best way to stream the New York Jets in 2023 is with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 New York Jets Season

About 2023 New York Jets Season

The 2023 New York Jets will look very different from the 2022 version of the team. That obviously starts with Rodgers, who replaces Zach Wilson at quarterback and is hoping to rejuvenate his career with playmakers like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and a fierce defense led by Quinnen Williams. The Jets could be competing for an AFC East crown this season if all goes according to plan, but will it?

Flexible scheduling kicks in during Week 5 of this year’s NFL season. Take a look at the 2023 New York Jets season below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 11 1 8:15 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bills (“MNF”) ESPN
Sept. 17 2 4:25 p.m. @ Dallas Cowboys CBS
Sept. 24 3 1 p.m. vs. New England Patriots CBS
Oct. 1 4 8:20 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs (“SNF”) NBC, Peacock
Oct. 8 5 4:25 p.m. @ Denver Broncos CBS
Oct. 15 6 4:25 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Eagles CBS
Oct. 22 7 BYE WEEK
Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. @ New York Giants CBS
Nov. 6 9 8:15 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Chargers ESPN
Nov. 12 10 8:20 p.m. @ Las Vegas Raiders NBC, Peacock
Nov. 19 11 4:25 p.m. @ Buffalo Bills CBS
Nov. 24 12 3 p.m. vs. Miami Dolphins (Black Friday) Prime Video
Dec. 3 13 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta Falcons Fox
Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. vs. Houston Texans CBS
Dec. 17 15 1 p.m. @ Miami Dolphins CBS
Dec. 24 16 1 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders CBS
Dec. 28 17 8:15 p.m. @ Cleveland Browns (“TNF”) Prime Video
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD @ New England Patriots TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 New York Jets on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, there are no service interruptions that will keep customers from watching the Jets on DIRECTV STREAM this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 New York Jets on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 New York Jets on ESPN+?

Yes, the Jets’ Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 New York Jets on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, Hulu + Live TV carries all cable and broadcast channels needed to stream the Jets in New York this season.

Can You Watch the 2023 New York Jets on Paramount+?

Whenever the Jets are appearing on CBS, they’ll be available to stream in that market with a Paramount+ subscription.

Can You Watch the 2023 New York Jets on Peacock?

Yes, the Jets will play on “Sunday Night Football” in Weeks 4 and 10, and both games will be available to stream on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 New York Jets on Prime Video?

Prime Video will carry the first-ever Black Friday game, which will feature the Miami Dolphins taking on the Jets. New York also plays on “TNF” against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

Can You Watch the 2023 New York Jets on Sling TV?

The Sling Blue plan carries Fox and NBC in New York, so all Jets games on those channels will be available on Sling.

Can You Watch the 2023 New York Jets on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Jets or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 New York Jets on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV is a good choice to stream the New York Jets, as it carries local broadcast channels CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as ESPN in the New York area.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Preview the 2023 New York Jets Season

