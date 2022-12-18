How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets Week 15 Game Live Online on December 18, 2022: TV & Streaming

On Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the New York Jets face the Detroit Lions from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions

When: Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

The New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Fox.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions on fuboTV?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Fox.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: 1923.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream Fox.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions on YouTube TV?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream Fox.

Can You Stream New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions on NFL+?

If the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game. You would be able to stream Fox.

All Live TV Streaming Services

New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions Live Stream

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets Game Preview: Jets try to keep pace in playoff hunt as Lions make late run

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh is always quick to remind people he’s an eternal optimist, thinking the best-case scenario in every situation.

That’s why it wasn’t necessarily so stunning to hear the New York Jets coach declare after his team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday that the squads would meet again — in the playoffs.

Saleh is also a realist.

He knows in order for the Jets to snap their 11-year postseason drought, which is the NFL’s longest active skid, they’ve got plenty more winning to do. And it needs to start Sunday at MetLife Stadium against a roaring Detroit Lions squad that has won five of its past six.

“We’re going to get everyone’s absolute best shot because they’re fighting for their lives, too,” Saleh said. “And that’s why we strive for December football. This is the fun stuff.”

After the game Sunday comes a Thursday night home game against Jacksonville (5-8) before road games at Seattle (7-6) and Miami (8-5).

“What’s cool about this,” Saleh said, “is we’ve got four playoff games, because every team we’re playing is fighting for a playoff spot.”

The Jets (7-6) dropped from the seventh spot in the AFC playoff hunt to the outside looking in with their 20-12 loss at Buffalo combined with victories by New England (7-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) — who both leapfrogged them.

Meanwhile, Dan Campbell’s Lions (6-7) are also on the playoff bubble, but have won five of six for the first time since winning five straight under former coach Jim Caldwell in 2016 — the most recent time they made the playoffs.

“It’s about as good as it’s felt in my entire career here, about as confident as we’ve ever been,” said offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who was drafted by the Lions six years ago.

The Lions have a chance to win six of seven for the first time since 2014, a successful stretch that included a win over the Jets on the road that ended with an 11-5 record in the regular season and a loss to Dallas in an NFC wild-card game.

“Listen, we’ve got enough smart guys,” Campbell said. “They understand what’s right in front of us, and that’s New York Jets, who are a very tough, physical team, and they’re very much in the race. And you’re crazy if you don’t think they want it.

“They’ll be coming with everything they’ve got against us, and so this is going to be one of those, man. We’ve got to be locked and loaded and ready to go. I mean, this will be a physical game.”

WHITE OUT

Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the Jets, who were hoping to have Mike White under center despite him being limited early in the week while dealing with a rib injury.

White was twice knocked from the loss at Buffalo after taking big hits, but finished the game — and then left the stadium in an ambulance for further examination. X-rays came back clean and he said earlier in the week he was “ready to roll.”

Saleh announced Friday that team doctors wouldn’t clear White for contact, so he will have to miss the game.

Wilson was promoted this week from No. 3 to White’s backup after being benched last month.

THEY’RE ROLLING

Jared Goff and the Lions have matched a team record by scoring 25 or more points in five straight games for the first time since 1954, and have 30-plus points in four of the past five games.

“The biggest thing for us is just showing who we are, blocking out the outside noise,” said wide receiver DJ Chark, who has 11 catches for 192 yards over the past two games. “It’s a long season, but right now we’re feeling good.”

PASS THE SAUCE

The Jets were thrilled cornerback Sauce Gardner was available to draft at No. 4 overall after Detroit was one of three teams to pass on him. The Lions instead took Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick — and he has panned out, leading NFL rookies with seven sacks.

As much as Gardner would have addressed a need with the Lions, they didn’t really consider taking him.

“We felt pretty comfortable with where we wanted to go with it,” Campbell said.

Campbell, though, did like what he saw on tape of the 6-foot-3 Gardner at Cincinnati.

“We loved his length,” he said. “We thought he was pretty smart, pretty crafty, he was aggressive, runs pretty good.”

GOING BOWLING

Saleh and Campbell squared off during the offseason when their coaching staffs led the squads of college standouts at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, last February.

Saleh’s National Team — with Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton serving as head coach — topped Campbell’s American Team — with Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley the head coach — 20-10.

“He was great,” Campbell said of Saleh. “He’s an unbelievable human being.”

HE’S NOT LION

Saleh grew up a Lions fan in Dearborn, Michigan, located about 9 miles west of Detroit. Many of his high school buddies still root for the team.

He interviewed with the Lions to be their head coach in January 2021 before he was hired by the Jets.

“Thankful for that conversation,” he said, “but really happy that I’m here.”

Saleh’s favorite player as a kid? Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

“Oh yeah, whose guy wasn’t he?” a smiling Saleh said. “Best of all time, running back.”