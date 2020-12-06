 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders on CBS for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST, the New York Jets face the Las Vegas Raiders from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeCBS
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpFree Trial
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99$5.99
CBS---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: CBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: CBS + 26 Top Cable Channels

CBS All Access

Price: $5.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: CBS + 23 Top Cable Channels