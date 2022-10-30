How to Watch New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Week 8 Game Live Online on October 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New York Jets face the New England Patriots from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on fuboTV?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+. The game is available on both their Essential and Premium Plan.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: FINALFIGHT.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on YouTube TV?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Can You Stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on NFL+?

If the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game. You would be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

All Live TV Streaming Services

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Live Stream

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Game Preview: Surging Jets look to end 12-game skid vs. rival Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Look around the New York Jets’ locker room to find someone who remembers what it was like to beat the New England Patriots — and you can’t.

There’s no one left.

The Jets have lost 12 straight to Bill Belichick’s bunch, with their most recent win coming in Week 16 of the 2015 season. Todd Bowles was the coach of that 26-20 overtime victory at MetLife Stadium, led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker.

Current Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was just a high school sophomore in Utah. Long snapper Thomas Hennessy, the Jets’ longest-tenured player, was a junior at Duke. And head coach Robert Saleh was the linebackers coach in Jacksonville.

Yep, it has been a while.

On Sunday, the surprising Jets (5-2) have a chance to end that skid and create a new storyline when they host the last-place Patriots (3-4). A victory would be New York’s fifth straight — which last happened, coincidentally, with that win over New England seven years ago.

“They’ve been the gold standard of the AFC East for a very, very long time,” Saleh said. “They’re not going anywhere as long as Coach Belichick is there. They’re not going anywhere. They’re not going to disappear.”

But the Jets could make the Patriots continue to fade a bit. And get a small measure of revenge in the process.

The previous time the teams squared off, the Patriots embarrassed the Jets 54-13 just over a year ago at Gillette Stadium. Saleh has downplayed that aspect all week, but the memory remains for his players and coaches.

“I remember the score, I remember a lot of things,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalled Thursday. “I remember it being 40-plus and shots still being taken on us. … Been looking forward to this one.”

These Jets are also off to their best start since 2010, and the Patriots recognize that.

“It’s very clear with you watching the tape, they’ve figured out who they want to be, how they want to play and that they’re doing it,” Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater said. “Kudos to them, because I really think they’re doing a tremendous job and they’ve found an identity and they’re playing really good football — as good as anyone in the league right now. I’m not surprised by that at all.

“I think these things come and go in waves. It’s just the nature of the league.”

HUNTING PAPA BEAR

Belichick’s focus is on beating a division opponent, but he also could make some history by doing so.

The Patriots coach has another shot at breaking a tie with George Halas for second on the NFL’s career victories list. Belichick and Halas each have 324, including playoffs, with Don Shula (347) the only coach with more.

A victory Sunday would be Belichick’s 100th in the regular season against AFC East foes as coach of the Patriots.

MAC IS BACK

After being pulled from New England’s 33-14 loss to Chicago on Monday night, Mac Jones will return as the starting quarterback against New York.

Belichick made the announcement Thursday after evaluating Jones at practice. Jones missed three games with a high ankle sprain before returning — briefly — against the Bears. Rookie Bailey Zappe had filled in for Jones, but Belichick decided on going with Jones against the Jets and giving him a full week of snaps with the starters.

“He’s ready to do that,” Belichick said. “So that’s what he needs to prepare for the game, and that’s what our offensive unit needs. Everybody working together. So we’ll get that this week.”

MORE MOORE

Last week, Elijah Moore requested the Jets to trade him because of frustration in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he was getting.

The second-year wide receiver was kept home for New York’s win at Denver, but was back with the team this week — and will play against the Patriots.

Moore, who has only 16 catches after having 43 as a rookie, could see more work in the slot as opposed to primarily working on the outside.

“I know he’s happy to be back and ready to go,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “I’m just excited to have him back.”

JAGS TO JETS

James Robinson had no carries in Jacksonville’s loss last week to the New York Giants. The third-year running back should see a much heavier workload now that he’s with the Jets.

Robinson was acquired Tuesday from the Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round pick, helping the Jets replace injured rookie Breece Hall. It was uncertain how much Robinson would be involved Sunday as he learns the Jets playbook, but he’ll be part of dual-threat backfield bunch with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson moving forward.

“I love the vibe,” Robinson said of joining the Jets. “There’s a lot of guys that want to win and I can see that. At practice I can see that, too. It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you, to go to 5-2 from 2-5.”

CENTER SHUFFLE

Patriots center David Andrews is out this week and remains in the concussion protocol after being injured late in last week’s loss to Chicago by a blindside block following an interception. It will be the first start he’s missed since 2020.

New England special assistant and offensive line coach Matt Patricia said backup James Ferentz will take his place. Ferentz has made seven career starts in various positions along the line during his five seasons in New England.