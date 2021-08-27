How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets Week 3 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 27, 2021: TV Channels

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Jets face the Philadelphia Eagles from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The game is airing exclusively on WCAU and WCBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

In New York the game is streaming on WCBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Outside of those markets, you can also watch the game on:

WPMT (FOX/43 - Harrisburg)

WOLF (FOX/56 - Scranton)

WMDT (CW/47.2 - Salisbury MD)

All Live TV Streaming Options