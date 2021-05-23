NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Series Live Online: TV Channels/Stream
After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2021 NBA Playoffs start their first round of games.
On their quest for the 2021 NBA Title, the Atlanta Hawks will face the New York Knicks in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Knicks Online
- When: Starting May 23rd at 7pm ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
- TV: Bally Sports Southeast (Atlanta), MSG (New York), ESPN/TNT (National)
There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.
How to Stream Round 1: Hawks vs. Knicks Live Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Hawks/Knicks series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.
In New York, the games will air on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Atlanta, games will air on Bally Sports Southeast, which is only available with a a subscription to AT&T TV.
If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also get an entire month of Sling TV, which carries the channels for just $10.
Hawks vs. Knicks Streaming Schedule
- Game 1: Sunday, May 23 | Atlanta at New York, 7 ET, TNT, MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
- Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 | Atlanta at New York, 7:30 ET, TNT, MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
- Game 3: Friday, May 28 | New York at Atlanta, 7 ET, ESPN, MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
- Game 4: Sunday, May 30 | New York at Atlanta, 1 ET, ABC, MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
- Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 | Atlanta at New York, MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
- Game 6: Friday, June 4 | New York at Atlanta, MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
- Game 7: Sunday, June 6 | Atlanta at New York, MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
