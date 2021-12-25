How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on December 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

When: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

In New York, Atlanta, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Knicks to host Hawks Saturday

Atlanta Hawks (15-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (14-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks square off against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks are 9-15 in Eastern Conference games. New York has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.0 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 28 the Knicks won 99-90 led by 23 points from Alec Burks, while Trae Young scored 33 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Young is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.3 points and 9.3 assists. John Collins is averaging 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 104.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: out (health and safety protocols), RJ Barrett: out (conditioning), Kevin Knox II: out (health and safety protocols), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (health and safety protocols), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Danilo Gallinari: out (health and safety protocols), Delon Wright: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Lou Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: out (health protocols), Sharife Cooper: out (health protocols), Trae Young: out (health and safety protocols).