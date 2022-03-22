How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Atlanta, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It's also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Atlanta visits New York on 3-game road slide

Atlanta Hawks (35-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-41, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits New York looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Knicks are 15-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fourth in the NBA with 46.4 rebounds led by Julius Randle averaging 10.0.

The Hawks are 21-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 19-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 16 the Knicks won 117-108 led by 26 points from RJ Barrett, while Trae Young scored 29 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Randle is shooting 40.5% and averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Young is shooting 45.5% and averaging 27.9 points for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder).

Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot).