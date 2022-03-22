 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

In New York, Atlanta, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Atlanta visits New York on 3-game road slide

Atlanta Hawks (35-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-41, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits New York looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Knicks are 15-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fourth in the NBA with 46.4 rebounds led by Julius Randle averaging 10.0.

The Hawks are 21-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 19-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 16 the Knicks won 117-108 led by 26 points from RJ Barrett, while Trae Young scored 29 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Randle is shooting 40.5% and averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Young is shooting 45.5% and averaging 27.9 points for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder).

Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.