How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Boston and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with Sling TV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $84.99-----
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Boston visits New York on 5-game road slide

Boston Celtics (18-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (18-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits New York looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Knicks are 3-5 against Atlantic Division teams. New York averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 9-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Celtics are 12-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 1-5 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won 114-107 in the last matchup on Dec. 19. Josh Richardson led the Celtics with 27 points, and Evan Fournier led the Knicks with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Jayson Tatum averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 24.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 102.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points per game.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (reconditioning), Kemba Walker: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (health and safety protocols), Brodric Thomas: out (back).

