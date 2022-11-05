How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, MSG, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, the game is airing on NBA TV, which is available on Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York takes on conference rival Boston

Boston Celtics (5-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (4-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays New York for an Eastern Conference matchup.

New York went 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game last season, 41.5 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Boston finished 9-7 in Atlantic Division play and 23-18 on the road last season. The Celtics averaged 105.5 points per game last season, 18.5 on free throws and 41.1 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).