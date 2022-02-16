How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network and MSG, this is your only option to stream New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Outside the New York area, it’s available on ESPN. You can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Brooklyn plays New York on 8-game road slide

Brooklyn Nets (30-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to stop its eight-game road slide when the Nets face New York.

The Knicks have gone 14-21 against Eastern Conference teams. New York has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are 20-12 in conference games. Brooklyn is 15-19 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 112-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 1. James Harden led the Nets with 34 points, and Alec Burks led the Knicks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 18.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Patty Mills is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 110.4 points, 48.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 106.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play).