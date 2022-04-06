How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, MSG, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network and MSG. You can watch both channels with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV do not carry MSG and YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York hosts Brooklyn following Irving's 42-point game

Brooklyn Nets (41-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (35-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -9

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New York Knicks after Kyrie Irving scored 42 points in the Nets’ 118-105 victory against the Houston Rockets.

The Knicks are 4-10 in division play. New York is 17-22 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets are 9-6 against Atlantic Division teams. Brooklyn is seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.1% from deep. Joe Harris leads the Nets shooting 46.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 110-107 on March 13. Kevin Durant scored 53 points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 20.1 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Patty Mills is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 11.4 points. Durant is shooting 52.2% and averaging 32.3 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee), Miles McBride: day to day (knee), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder), Julius Randle: out (quad).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), James Johnson: day to day (illness), Goran Dragic: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle).