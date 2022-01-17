How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York faces Charlotte, aims for 6th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (23-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Charlotte trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Knicks are 14-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets have gone 15-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks third in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.3% as a team from downtown this season. Cody Martin paces them shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Knicks 104-96 in their last meeting on Nov. 13. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 24 points, and Kemba Walker led the Knicks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 16.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Terry Rozier averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. LaMelo Ball is averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 99.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.5 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Kemba Walker: out (knee), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (health protocols).