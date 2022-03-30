How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Charlotte puts road win streak on the line against New York

Charlotte Hornets (39-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (34-42, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against New York trying to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Knicks have gone 19-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks third in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds led by Julius Randle averaging 10.0.

The Hornets are 23-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.3% from downtown. Kai Jones leads the Hornets shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 121-106 on March 23. RJ Barrett scored 30 points points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 14.1 points. Barrett is averaging 24.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Miles Bridges is scoring 20.1 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 21.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).