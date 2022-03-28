How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: DeRozan, Bulls set for matchup against the Knicks

Chicago Bulls (43-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (33-42, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -4.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the New York Knicks. DeRozan is seventh in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game.

The Knicks are 18-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.6% from downtown, led by Taj Gibson shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.

The Bulls have gone 28-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 119-115 on Dec. 3. DeRozan scored 34 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

DeRozan is scoring 27.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.8 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).