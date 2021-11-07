How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Cavaliers take on the Knicks, seek 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (6-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over New York.

New York went 25-17 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks shot 45.6% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland went 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Cavaliers: Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (hamstring).