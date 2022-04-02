 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
MSG≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Cleveland visits New York on 4-game road skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (42-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (34-43, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits New York looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Knicks are 19-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 14-25 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cavaliers are 25-22 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 10.8.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 95-93 in their last matchup on Jan. 25. Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 20 points, and RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 41.1% and averaging 20.1 points for the Knicks. Barrett is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.5 points and 8.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 16.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (ankle).

