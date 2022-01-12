How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, MSG, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Mavericks face the Knicks, look for 7th straight victory

Dallas Mavericks (22-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (20-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over New York.

The Knicks are 10-11 on their home court. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.1 rebounds. Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 10.2 boards.

The Mavericks are 11-10 on the road. Dallas is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Jalen Brunson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 99.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 108.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: out (reconditioning), Kemba Walker: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal).