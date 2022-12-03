How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Online on December 3, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against New York

Dallas Mavericks (10-11, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the New York Knicks. Doncic leads the NBA scoring 33.6 points per game.

The Knicks are 4-6 on their home court. New York has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 1-8 in road games. Dallas is 5-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 21.9 points over the past 10 games for New York.

Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 117.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (ankle).

Mavericks: None listed.