 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Online on December 3, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
MSG≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against New York

Dallas Mavericks (10-11, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the New York Knicks. Doncic leads the NBA scoring 33.6 points per game.

The Knicks are 4-6 on their home court. New York has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 1-8 in road games. Dallas is 5-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 21.9 points over the past 10 games for New York.

Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 117.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (ankle).

Mavericks: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.