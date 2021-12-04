How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets

When: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: Altitude and MSG

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Jokic, Denver set for matchup with New York

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (10-11, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (11-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the New York Knicks. Jokic is seventh in the league scoring 25.7 points per game.

The Knicks are 5-7 on their home court. New York ranks seventh in the league shooting 36.4% from downtown, led by Alec Burks shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are 3-7 in road games. Denver is third in the Western Conference giving up just 104.1 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 19.9 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Burks is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for New York.

Jokic is shooting 58.0% and averaging 25.7 points for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 102.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 105.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee), RJ Barrett: out (illness), Jericho Sims: out (illness).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bones Hyland: out (health and safety protocols), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Bol Bol: out (health and safety protocols), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).