How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Live Online on October 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Extra, MSG, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long. If the game doesn’t show up in your grid guide, you can access it via the Bally Sports App using your TV Everywhere credentials.

Outside those markets, you can watch it on TNT, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.