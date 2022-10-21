New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports Detroit is no longer available on YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV, these are your only ways to watch Detroit Pistons games this season.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York and Detroit square off for conference showdown

Detroit Pistons (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -7; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Detroit square off on Friday.

New York went 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Knicks averaged 7.0 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons shot 43.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (foot).

Pistons: Isaiah Livers: out (right hip), Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).