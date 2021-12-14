How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors

In New York the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York faces Golden State on 4-game home slide

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors (22-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (12-15, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -3.5; over/under is 211.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its four-game home skid with a victory against Golden State.

The Knicks are 5-9 on their home court. New York allows 107.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Warriors are 8-3 on the road. Golden State is third in the league scoring 112.1 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Stephen Curry is shooting 43.2% and averaging 27.0 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 103.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (health and safety protocols), RJ Barrett: out (health and safety protocols), Alec Burks: day to day (personal).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).