How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Houston takes on New York on 13-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-14, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (8-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New York after losing 13 straight games.

The Knicks are 3-5 in home games. New York has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 0-9 on the road. Houston is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 48.0 points per game in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Wood is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 14.5 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 103.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 99.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (thigh).

