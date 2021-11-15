How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York plays Indiana on home losing streak

By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (6-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Indiana looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Knicks are 6-6 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 46.0 rebounds. Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 10.3 boards.

The Pacers have gone 3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.1 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup on Nov. 3, with Myles Turner scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 41.9% and averaging 21.0 points for the Knicks. Kemba Walker is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 assists for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 106.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee), Goga Bitadze: out (illness).