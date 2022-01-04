How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, MSG, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Indiana visits New York on 5-game road slide

Indiana Pacers (14-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (17-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits New York looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Knicks are 11-16 in conference play. New York is 8-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Pacers have gone 8-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.4.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup on Dec. 9. Chris Duarte scored 23 points to help lead the Pacers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.3 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Justin Holiday is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, while averaging 9.7 points. Caris LeVert is shooting 44.2% and averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 101.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (health protocols), Immanuel Quickley: out (conditioning), Jericho Sims: out (health and safety protocols), Julius Randle: out (health and safety protocols), Wayne Selden Jr.: out (health protocols), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: out (health and safety protocols), Caris LeVert: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Kelan Martin: out (health and safety protocols).