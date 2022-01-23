How to Watch LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Knicks face the Clippers on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its three-game skid when the Knicks take on Los Angeles.

The Knicks are 11-14 in home games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference scoring 40.9 points per game in the paint.

The Clippers are 8-12 on the road. Los Angeles is 12-13 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 18.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 17.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 101.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 104.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (ankle), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (personal), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Nicolas Batum: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).