How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In New York and outside the LA-area, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Knicks play the Lakers in non-conference play

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (9-9, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (9-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to New York for a non-conference matchup.

The Knicks have gone 4-5 in home games. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.4% from deep, led by Quentin Grimes shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Lakers are 2-4 on the road. Los Angeles is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 20.4 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. Derrick Rose is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 101.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Taj Gibson: out (groin), Mitchell Robinson: out (concussion protocol).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).