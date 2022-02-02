How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, MSG, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup against the Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies (35-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (24-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against New York. He’s fifth in the league scoring 26.4 points per game.

The Knicks are 13-14 in home games. New York ranks sixth in the league with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.6 offensive boards.

The Grizzlies have gone 16-9 away from home. Memphis scores 112.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 18.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Steven Adams is averaging 6.6 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 30.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 103.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 48.4 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).