How to Watch Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, MSG, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Miami takes road win streak into matchup with New York

Miami Heat (38-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-34, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -4.5; over/under is 213.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Heat face New York.

The Knicks are 14-22 in conference games. New York is 9-17 against opponents over .500.

The Heat are 24-12 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.9 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 110-96 on Jan. 27, with Duncan Robinson scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 42.1% and averaging 19.8 points for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Tyler Herro is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.4 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 111.4 points, 48.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Caleb Martin: day to day (achilles), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (personal), Tyler Herro: day to day (knee).